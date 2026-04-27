Our campaign is based on honesty and focuses on local aims, how to provide them and the problems facing us.
The aims range from better roads to supporting nature, improving social care to expanding home efficiency measures.
Of our aims the one most sacred to me, as an ex-teacher, is fixing the school SEND system. Failures and delays in county council SEND support causes parents stress, children harm and court cases, which parents mostly win.
If the system provided support without legal costs it would be better and cheaper.
A big issue people bring up on the doorstep is building work; this issue involves honesty and transparency. The council can't stop building work, the government told Woking to build and the council must obey.
What the council can do is engage with residents to choose the best plans for the town, the community and the environment. Nobody will be happy with the housebuilding plans but the council has a duty to consult and reassure residents plus make hard choices and, when possible, avoid reclassifying green belt.
Making plans happen is more difficult, due to the bankruptcy. However, the new merged West Surrey Council should not be bankrupt, it should be "just" financially crippled.
So now is the time to re-examine the council to find better ways to work.
Are road repairs cheaper and more efficient without contractors? Are high parking costs a good way to recoup council losses? Could we ask more of central government since the debt they forgave was the legal minimum for the new council?
These questions, and many others, should be asked about finances of the new council.
We can bring new ideas to the council, solutions to problems previous administrations either caused or cannot solve and we understand frustration with unaccountable politicians who aren't honest about the town's situation, both financially and electorally.
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