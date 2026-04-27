Liberal Democrats have turned Woking from a failing bank and property developer to a properly functioning council. We have restored transparency, put proper governance in place and continued to deliver core services in the face of significant financial challenges. Liberal Democrats will use the knowledge and experience of fixing Woking to build the new West Surrey Council.
Our vision for West Surrey
Our vision is for a well-run, fair and financially secure West Surrey. A council where public services work, and communities are heard. One that is confident in its future and honest about its challenges. A council that makes life simpler, not more distant. A council that is competent, open, and focused on outcomes, rebuilding trust by doing the ordinary things well, every day.
Care services
We will restore trust in Surrey’s adult and children’s care services and ensure people feel supported rather than processed.
Environment
Protecting our environment matters for health, quality of life and future generations. We will take practical environmental responsibility and work closely with WeAct locally.
Roads and pavements
The condition of roads and pavements is one of the clearest tests of a council doing the basics well. We will focus on prevention as well as repair and getting work right first time.
Development
Development must strengthen communities, not simply expand them. We will focus on shaping growth in a way that people can trust.
Local homes
A safe, secure and decent home is the foundation of a stable life. We want more homes that are affordable and to minimise stays in temporary accommodation.
Financially Sustainable
West Surrey will run on a financially sustainable basis with long-term resilience. In the first year we will commission a full, independent review of governance, accounts and financial controls to set a basis for this.
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