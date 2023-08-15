Woking Borough Council residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.
The annual canvass allows the council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it is too late.
Julie Fisher, the electoral registration officer at Woking Borough Council, said: “Please keep an eye out for important updates from the council.
“To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you.
“I urge you to reply as soon as possible. By doing so, it will help us to be more efficient and keep our costs to a minimum.
“If you’re not currently registered to vote, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”
Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.
Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the electoral commission, said: “It’s really important everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so. We urge people to check for updates from Woking Borough Council about this year’s canvass.”
Information about the annual canvass, and how to register to vote, can be found on the council’s website at www.woking.gov.uk/annualcanvass