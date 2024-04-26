Surrey Police are renewing their appeal for information on the anniversary of a Woking murder.
This week (Tuesday, April 30) marks the 30th anniversary of the death of 33-year-old Karen Reed, who was shot after answering her door to a man disguised as a pizza delivery driver in what was believed to be a contract killing – and a case of mistaken identity.
Karen, who had no involvement in any criminal activity, was at her home in Willow Way on The Barnsbury Estate in Woking around 9.15pm on Saturday, April 30, 1994, when she answered the door to the man she believed to be a pizza delivery driver.
The man, described as tall, dark-haired, wearing glasses and holding a blue and white pizza box, asked her to confirm the address, which she did before she was shot at close range five times. An ambulance was called but Karen died at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched and despite pursuing over 3,000 lines of enquiry and obtaining 1,700 statements, Karen’s killer has never been identified.
Officers have always believed that this murder was a contract killing and a case of mistaken identity.
Two weeks prior to Karen’s murder, officers had pursued a car acting suspiciously in the Woking area. The driver of the red Vauxhall Cavalier abandoned the vehicle and ran off.
On further inspection of the vehicle, officers found an automatic pistol fitted with a silencer as well as a marked map to The Barnsbury Estate in Woking. They also found a large black-handled commando knife in a black leather sheath, a black Delsey bag plus a rare Olney blue tartan cap.
Investigating officers believe this was the driver’s first attempt at carrying out the assassination.
The murder, known as Operation Lilac, was featured on Crimewatch in March 2021 but remains unsolved.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Hicks, said: “Even though 30 years have passed since the murder of Karen Reed we remain determined to find those responsible for her death.
“Somebody out there knows who killed her - whether it’s the individual who pulled the trigger, or those who were assigned to arrange this contract killing. We urge them to come forward so that justice is done for Karen and her family and friends.
“Karen was an innocent young woman who was loved by those who knew her. She had absolutely no involvement in criminal activity, and we have always believed that this murder was a case of mistaken identity and a contract killing which went wrong.
“It’s time for the people who know what happened to do the right thing and come forward to help us.”
If you have any information that could help this investigation, you can upload it directly via the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk, using the Surrey Police option.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.