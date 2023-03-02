POLICE officers and members of the public were involved in rounding up 10 horses that got out of a field in Chobham in the early hours of Monday.
There were reports all day of the animals being seen around the village, with several of them stopping to graze in the recreation ground.
Five were caught by police officers – who corralled them at the side of Chobham Village Hall with “police line, do not cross” tape.
The horses belong to Karl Kavanagh from Camberley, who keeps them in a field at the end of Broadford Lane.
He and police officers walked the first five back to their home, patrol cars at front and rear with their blue lights flashing.
“Unfortunately, we get people coming into the field to shoot, including going for rabbits,” he said.
“On this occasion, they broke the fence while getting in and the horses got out and roamed around the village.”
The five that were still missing at the end of the day were found and collected by Karl in a horsebox on Tuesday.
“We are going to install a stronger fence and hope that people will stop coming into the field,” added Karl, who keeps the horses for a hobby and to show them at equestrian events.