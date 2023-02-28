POLICE are investigating a report of a women being injected with a date rape drug at a cocktail bar in Woking town centre.
The incident is said to have taken place last month in Komo, Commercial Way, where a customer fell ill and lost consciousness, with symptoms she believes were caused by a secretive needle spiking.
In a warning to other clubbers on social media, she said: “I didn’t feel anything. The first thing I knew of it was when I was violently sick many times, lost my memory and couldn’t walk before passing out.
“I am very fortunate I told my friend I felt ill and that I had the best people around me to help me and get me home safely.
“Please be careful when going out, and warn your friends and family of what is going on out there.
“I want to raise awareness as the next victim may not be so lucky.”
There have been an increasing number of reports across the country of women suffering illicit spikings.
Investigators say the drug commonly used to intoxicate victims is liquid ecstasy or GHB, which are also covertly injected into drinks.
A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Officers received a retrospective report of an incident at Komo cocktail bar in Woking.
“The incident took place on Friday 3 February sometime between the hours of 7.45pm and 11pm.
“An investigation to establish the circumstances is currently ongoing.”
Director and partner at Komo, Ashley Westen, said everyone at the bar was shocked by the alleged incident and that it could happen in Woking.
“We take the welfare of all our patrons very seriously and we have certain protocols in place in the event that something like this occurs,” he said.
“This is the first time, to our knowledge, that there has been an alleged spiking of a customer in our premises. We are also not aware if any alleged spiking has occurred in any other bar or pub in Woking recently.
“We always have a dedicated security team operating in the bar from 8pm on the busier nights until close of business. They have the discretion to turn people away from the venue and also can conduct random door searches to ensure patron’s safety.
“We also have use of an ID scanner which is linked back to a central database to check if people have been barred from other establishments.
“All our bar staff are encouraged to check on anyone that they feel are in need of assistance.
“In response to the alleged spiking, we have doubled our efforts and asked our security team and bar staff to be extra vigilant as we want to help Surrey Police find any perpetrator if they are still operating in Woking.”
He added: “We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to your readers that if anyone thinks they or people around them have been spiked it is important to get them to a trained professional or the hospital to ensure that they are ok and to see what has been administered. This will help Surrey Police in their pursuit of any antisocial behaviour.
“We remain committed to help ensure the safety of our patrons at Komo and those who use the town centre in the evenings.”