A MAN died following a three-vehicle collision in Brookwood on Sunday evening.
Police were called to Brookwood Lye Road at 6.52pm after reports of a serious road traffic accident being attended by the ambulance service.
"Sadly, one of the passengers, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene," said a Surrey Police spokesman.
"A man in his 30s, two women in their 30s and a four-year-old girl were all taken to hospital for medical treatment."
The road was closed in both directions at the junctions with Blackhorse Road and Bagshot Road overnight, before reopening Monday morning.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.
"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this sad incident," said the press spokesman. "Were you travelling along Brookwood Lye Road on Sunday evening between about 6.30pm and 7pm?
"We are looking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage, helmet cam or any other footage or images that might be able to assist with our investigation to come forward."
Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police via webchat on www.surrey.police.uk or by calling 101, and quote incident number PR/4523005300.
Or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.