Walk-in centres and minor injuries units in Surrey could be transformed into a new service called urgent treatment centres, including Woking.
NHS bosses say the new approach will “standardise” primary care and make access “seamless” for patients.
Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care System (ICS) is working to bring into line access to urgent and emergency care into a less confusing system. With NHS England, the ICS is working towards redesigning minor injury units and walk-in centres into urgent treatment centres by April this year.
Urgent treatment centres will be able to treat patients of all ages for minor ailments and injuries which are not life threatening. Report documents state the centres will be open seven days a week and open for a minimum of 12 hours a day. Urgent treatment centres are GP-led but are not an alternative to a GP practice, which should usually be contacted first.
Patients of all ages can be seen at the centre, whether they have booked an appointment or not, and if they have a minor injury or minor ailment. You can schedule an appointment by ringing NHS 111.
Minor injuries units and walk-in centres have developed locally over time, sometimes with different service offers.
“Often this system is really difficult for patients to navigate who don’t understand where they should be going, with what complaints and see the right clinician or nurse,” an NHS boss told county councillors at an Adult and Health Select Committee meeting on March 6.
Increasing demand on emergency departments and minor injuries units means local NHS services are seeing more patients than ever before. Every day over a thousand people seek urgent help from local emergency departments across Surrey Heartlands, according to the board.
Surrey Heartlands bosses explained the change will lead to a shift of patients away from acute Emergency Departments into more local services, easing pressure on acute services and improving patient experience. The board members said they are expecting to see a 25 per cent increase in patients going to Surrey urgent treatment centres.
Councillors were told the new urgent treatment centres would also direct patients to the most appropriate service and doctor or nurse to see them for treatment. Surrey Heartland bosses said “there is an eye on the clock” in looking at wait times for urgent treatment centres and the emergency department. Most importantly, they said patients should only be processed once so they do not have to repeatedly relay their medical information to another service.
The Woking Community Hospital Minor Injuries Unit is one of several sites looked at being transformed into an urgent treatment centre. But Surrey Heartlands reported the transition to an urgent treatment centre is unlikely to be fully complete by April 2025.
Councillors expressed concern how easily accessible the urgent care unit will be for those who can only use public transport or have mobility issues. The ICS board said it recognises the difficulties and said it will speak to local transport links but it is not something they can provide at the moment.