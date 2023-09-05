Bisley and West End
2023/0755: Conversion of loft into habitable accommodation to include rear dormer. 18 Great Barn Crescent, West End
2023/0899: Erection of a single-storey rear extension with roof lights following the demolition of existing conservatory, part ground-floor/part first-floor side extension, alterations to existing roof connection to garage, changes to fenestration and internal alterations. 8 Burnet Close, West End
Lightwater
2023/0886: Submission of details to comply with conditions 4 and 5 attached to planning permission 2022/0742 for erection of single-storey rear extension and erection of first-floor extension above existing attached garage. 13 Sorrel Drive, Lightwater
2023/0897: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (tree protection plan) attached to planning permission 2023/0183 for the erection of two-storey rear extension, single-storey front extension to include balcony on first floor, garage conversion and extension of existing dormer to include roof light. Buckhurst, Lightwater Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0895: Request for a screening opinion under the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 for the replacement of poles P16, P18, P22, P23, P26, P29, P30, P31, P32, P33, P34 and P35 for a like-for-like basis along the Sunninghill to Chobham 33kV overhead line route. Land south east of Chobham Road, Chobham
2023/0724: Erection of a single-storey front extension with a pitched roof, a single-storey rear extension, a first-floor flank dormer, and conversion of garage to include a raised roof, along with changes to fenestration and internal alterations. 28 Updown Hill, Windlesham
2023/0869: Certificate of Lawfulness for an existing detached dwelling house. 79 Guildford Road, Bagshot
2023/0889: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension. 19 Turpins Rise, Windlesham