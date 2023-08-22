Bisley and West End
2023/0855: Erection of a two-storey front, side and rear extension with roof lights following demolition of existing rear outbuilding and conservatory. Removal of front meter cupboard. Alteration to the roof including gable ends to the front and rear. Internal alterations and changes to fenestration. Glentramman, Fenns Lane, West End
Lightwater
2023/0862: Erection of a two-storey front extension following demolition of existing garage and single-storey side extension. Roof alterations including pitched roof to the rear along with internal alterations, fenestration changes and rendering to existing side elevations. Coniston, Lightwater Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0819: Lawful Development Certificate for land as a yard for commercial purposes and buildings for commercial and equestrian purposes. Flanders Farm, Thompsons Lane, Chobham
2023/0845: Application for a non-material amendment to planning permission 21/1122/FFU to allow the partial change in materials to utilise zinc cladding, alteration to the ribbon shape/fascia, increase in height of 450mm, alternation to the skylight shape and the addition of four mechanical smoke extract vents to the roof. Windlesham Campus, Sunninghill Road, Windlesham
2023/0859: Erection of single-storey side extension. 52 Chertsey Road, Windlesham
2023/0858: Demolition of existing detached storage building, replacement front flat roof, installation of roof lights, changes to fenestration and internal alterations. 46 Delta Road, Chobham
2023/0861: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (materials) attached to planning permission 21/1122/FFU (alterations to existing buildings and landscape; demolition of Biology East; construction of a three-storey collaboration hub and link building; landscaping; creation of footpaths; associated infrastructure and other works). Erlwood Manor, London Road, Windlesham
2023/0867: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 7.90m, a maximum height of 3.95m and an eaves height of 2.55m, following part removal of existing extension. Wayside, 138 Windsor Road, Chobham