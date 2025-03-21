To review or comment on a planning application, for details on how to submit a planning application or information on the planning process, please visit www.woking.gov.uk. The public access database can be used to search, view and comment on planning applications submitted; search and view details of a property within the borough; and view the weekly list of new planning applications. Only comments submitted online will appear on the “Comments” tab; all comments can be viewed on the “Documents” tab. Any comments which are offensive or discriminatory will be removed, and they will be ignored when determining the planning application. Please do not put any personally sensitive information, such as ex-directory phone numbers, in any documents you send to the council. This also applies to letters and emails sent to the council from neighbours or other interested parties.