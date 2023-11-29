At their recent Conference, the Lib Dems approved policy to do just that. They would set a target of building 150,000 social homes a year, including new Council houses. They would give councils the power to borrow to build, and the power locally to stop the ‘Right to Buy’ which undermines the financing of new builds. (If you are going to sell off new homes in the future at less than market price who will lend you money to build them).