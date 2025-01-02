In all, the application received eight objections, with many focusing on its “extreme” height. Examples of the objections include: “The development of the area is highly desirable; however, the height of this proposal is extreme. The proposed height of 25 storeys is not in keeping with this end of the town centre. 25 storeys are too high and would be a blot on the landscape, visible to hundreds of residents. The so-called flagship development on Victoria Way (which has its own notoriety) should not be used as a Trojan Horse to permit other excessively high tower blocks.”