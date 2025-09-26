Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0596: Change of use of Vehicle Repair Shop (Class E(c)(iii)) to Vehicle Repair Shop with MOT Testing (Sui Generis). Associated operational development comprising modification to front elevation to form two roller shutter openings and removal of signage, and redecoration of external cladding. 134 Oyster Lane, Byfleet
Canalside
HABREG/2024/0003: Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2021/1187 (Application for prior approval under Part 20, Class AB of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for construction of an additional storey immediately above the topmost storey of existing building to provide 3x new flats and associated works). 22 Commercial Way
Heathlands
2025/0463: Demolition of rear conservatory and replacement single-storey rear orangery extension. Greenoaks, Prey Heath Road, Mayford
Horsell
2025/0605: Application for Listed Building Consent for refurbishment and replacement of 8No timber single glazed windows and refurbishment and upgrading of 2No timber doors. Horsell Grange, Kettlewell Hill
2025/0527: Construction of two first-floor front gable extensions to replace existing dormer windows. Single-storey rear extension and first-floor rear gable extensions. Removal of chimney. Insertion of one new side window. Front porch canopy with column supports. Construction of gabled roof to garage. (amended description). 8 Kettlewell Close
2025/0598: Single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of detached garage. 4 Whopshott Avenue
2025/0586: Two-storey side extension, single-storey side extension, insertion of side rooflights, alterations to external materials and fenestration. The Riding, 2 Churchfields
Knaphill
2025/0610: Part conversion of garage to habitable room. 62 Percheron Drive
2025/0611: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 6 Merchants Close
Pyrford
2024/0544: Listed Building Consent sought for renovation and re-siting of existing cart shed in association with adjacent residential properties (1 & 2 Lees Farm Cottages). 1 Lees Farm Cottages, Pyrford Road
2025/0538: Two-storey and part single-storey rear extension and two-storey front extension with front porch canopy. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and changes to fenestration. Alterations to existing external materials to include re-cladding and rendering. Daymer, Pyrford Woods
2024/0691: Planning Permission is sought for renovation and re-siting of existing cart shed in association with adjacent residential properties (1 & 2 Lees Farm Cottages), demolition of existing structures and relocation of shed. 1 Lees Farm Cottages, Pyrford Road
