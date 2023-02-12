RESIDENTS planning to host a street party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles must make sure they have applied for a road closure notice, says the council.
Street parties were held all across the borough to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year, and it is expected communities will look to do the same for the coronation, which will be held as part of a three-day bank holiday weekend from Saturday 6 May until Monday 8 May.
“Street parties are a great way for communities across Woking to come together in celebration of this national moment with family, friends and neighbours,” said a council spokesman, stressing that applications for road closures need to be made before Friday 24 March.
Not all street parties require a road closure. Smaller events, known as street meets, can take place without letting the council know and are often held in driveways.
Road closures are permitted by Woking Borough Council free of charge; however, organisers will need to obtain their own road closure signage at their own cost.
Cllr Saj Hussain, Mayor of Woking, said: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation Ceremony is a momentous event in our history that should be marked by community spirit that creates memories to last a lifetime.
“Due to the amount of applications we are anticipating, the council is encouraging residents to apply for a street party road closure as soon as possible.
“I’m looking forward to marking the occasion in Woking and bringing communities together to celebrate this momentous occasion.”
Groups considering holding a professionally organised public event on an open space will need to apply for hire of open space to Woking Borough Council by 24 March.