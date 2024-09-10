Pirbright Horticultural Society held a tea party at Lord Pirbright's Hall recently.
Celebrating the anniversary of the first meeting of the Society 125 years ago. Chairman Philip Barralet, welcomed the special guests who included Guildford mayor Sallie Barker, horticultural judge Geoff Peach, craft judge Hilary Askew, floral art judge Elizabeth Barralet and publicity designer Judy Williams.
Mr. Barralet read a report from a newspaper article of the inaugural show in 1899 which was opened by Lord Pirbright - one of the judges of the exhibits was his head gardener.
Sixty current and former members of the Society and their families. An delicious tea served by Merrow Savouries and among the raffle prizes was a painting by local artist Maggie Read.
The Society organises a programme of speakers and other activities on the second Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm at Lord Pirbright's Hall, members and visitors are welcome.