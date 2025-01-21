A young rabbit who is becoming more confident all the time is looking for his forever home.
Calvin, a lion head cross aged about 14 months, is presently living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham.
“Calvin is a gorgeous rabbit who was living in a house of over 100 rabbits,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “When he came in to us Calvin was very nervous.
“One of our rabbit fosterers has been looking after him and he is now much more confident and happier being handled.
“Calvin is neutered and can live with a female neutered rabbit. He will need to be bonded with his new friend slowly and have separate accommodation while the bonding is being done.
“This can sometimes take a few months for the rabbits to get used to each other.
“Calvin will need to live in an area of 3m by 2m by 1m and have a 6ft hutch and secure run attached to the hutch.
“Rabbits are very active and inquisitive animals so he will need things to jump on and lots of enrichment to keep him busy.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Calvin, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.
Potential adopters can visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match.