A BEAUTIFUL red and white husky called Luna is searching for her forever home.
The centre’s Debbie Pearce said: “Lovely Luna came into our care emaciated and a little shut down.
“Since being here, she has put on more than 5kg and has really come out of her shell.
“Luna is a typical husky. She has bundles of energy and is really loud when she wants to be.
“She will need experienced husky owners who know about the breed and are able to provide her with the amount of exercise and mental enrichment she craves.
“Luna will require a secure garden for off-lead play. The garden must have fencing at least six feet high, because she is very agile. She is not very interested in toys yet, but will sometimes chase them.
“When Luna is out and about, she will happily say hello to other dogs and have a play. Off her lead, she can be a bit much for some dogs, though.
“She is quite a strong girl and can be very lively on the lead.
“Luna could live with a neutered dog in her new home, depending on introductions. She cannot live with cats or other small animals, because she has a high prey drive.
“Luna is an affectionate girl and enjoys a belly rub and a fuss. She also knows basic commands such as sit, paw and down.
“Luna can be quite boisterous, so any children in her new home would need to be around 13-plus and/or used to large, bouncy dogs.
“Luna can be nervous at times, especially of new people, so will need owners willing to help her when she needs an extra bit of confidence. Using food is the way to this girl’s heart, though.
“Luna may need some refresher house training and car travel training.
“She will require somebody at home with her to begin with, while she settles into her new life, and will then need a gradual build-up to being left.”
If you are interested in providing a forever home for Luna, please visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.