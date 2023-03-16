A MASTIFF cross puppy called Nero is searching for his forever home.
The brindle eight-month-old, pictured, is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Nero is a fabulous youngster who came into our care after a traumatic experience.
“Since being with us, he has mostly overcome his fears and has made many friends, both canine and human.
“Nero is a happy boy who would like every dog to be his friend. He is a bit of a social butterfly. However, he can be nervous when people – particularly strangers – are carrying large objects.
“Due to Nero’s large size and his potential to continue growing, he will need experienced and able owners and cannot live with children aged under 14. He needs a home with a secure garden.
“He could live with another dog, depending on introductions. The other dog would need to be happy to engage a large, playful puppy.
“Nero walks well on his lead, but bear in mind he is a strong boy. He is always eager to say hello to other dogs and plays nicely with them off his lead. But he can be a bit too much for some dogs.
“Because Nero is still young, it is important that he carries on with his socialisation.
“Nero will need someone at home with him to begin with, while he settles into his new life.
“He loves having the company of people, but he settles well and is often found snoozing in his bed. So he could be taught to be left once he is in a routine and toilet trained.”
l IF you are interested in providing a forever home for Nero, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.