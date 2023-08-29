Will Forster, Liberal Democrat deputy leader of Woking Borough Council, has, with his party, launched a petition calling for those who caused the council’s financial problems to be held accountable.
Cllr Forster said: “Residents I speak to are rightly angry that their services have been put at risk because of the actions of the previous Conservative-led council.
“An independent review, commissioned by the now Liberal Democrat-run council, will look into the actions and decisions of the council leaders at the time.
“We want as many local people as possible to sign the petition, to ensure that the authorities take appropriate action against those responsible.”
Cllr Forster, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Woking, continued: “People are suffering already, because of a cost-of-living crisis.
“Now the non-statutory services that many rely on are at risk, if the council is forced to make severe cuts.
“It’s crucial that the public hear the full truth and, most importantly, that lessons are learnt about better governance for councils across the country.
“The Lib Dem team are rightfully focused on the future of our borough, showing due diligence and scrutiny at every step in this difficult journey.”
The petition wording is: “We demand that those who caused Woking council’s effective bankruptcy are held to account”.