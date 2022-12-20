WOKING Rotary Club has celebrated a successful weekend collecting for charity in the town centre.
The bucket collection in Jubilee Square last Saturday and Sunday raised £1,000, including Gift Aid, and followed a similarly successful collection at Morrison’s supermarket the previous weekend, which also raised £1,000.
The Rotary Club's Santa, and his sleigh, attract a couple of young fans. (Tindle )
“We’re very pleased with the collections,” said Rotarian Richard Sanderson. “It all goes to local charities.
“People have been extremely generous with their donations and we’d like to thank them all very much.
“You’re never quite sure with not so many carrying cash these days, but we did have a card machine with us as well. Even so, it was still mostly cash.