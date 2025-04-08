Mainly the fact the character’s Scottish, so I don’t have to do an accent! No, the truth is that it was actually piece of luck. I got a call from a friend of mine, Ben Nealon, saying that his neighbour, Liza Goddard, was doing a show called The Croft, and wanted some help with the dialect. So he put us in touch, and I helped her over WhatsApp, and then thought nothing more about it. Then a few months later I got a call from my agent saying they were sending me the script for The Croft. I thought I’d just dip into it, and found myself reading the entire thing in a single sitting, which is always a good sign. I thought it was really interesting, and very theatrical.