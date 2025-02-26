Parking charges in Waverley will rise by 10-12 percent for most users as part of the borough council’s latest budget, which has drawn strong criticism from Conservative councillors.
The opposition argues that the Lib Dem-led administration is engaging in excessive spending ahead of a planned unitary authority restructure, with no allowance made for anticipated reorganisation costs.
The Lib-Dems on Waverley, however, claimed it was a “balanced budget” that would support residents during the cost-of-living crisis.
The financial budget for 2025/26 was agreed yesterday (Tuesday, February 25) at a full meeting of Waverley Borough Council.
Waverley’s share of council tax will increase by an average of 2.99 percent, equating to approximately 12p more per week for a Band D property.
The budget includes the hiring of 42 new staff members—equivalent to a 10 percent increase in the council’s workforce—at a cost of £1.5 million, of which £822,000 will be funded from reserves. Conservative councillors proposed an alternative, fully costed amendment that would have frozen parking charge increases, but it was voted down.
Leader of the Opposition, Cllr Jane Austin, condemned the budget as “reckless and irresponsible,” claiming that it ignores the projected £1.8 million reorganisation costs that each district and borough council is expected to face.
“The Executive are keen to ‘spend, spend, spend’ the Council’s reserves before the new unitary structure comes in,” she said.
“This budget balances, but only because they’ve chosen to ignore reorganisation costs and dip into reserves for staffing. It’s an exercise in burying their heads in the sand—at the taxpayers’ expense.”
Cllr Austin also criticised the financial management of Waverley Training Services, which has accumulated £1.7 million in losses over the past five years. While acknowledging the service’s value, she argued that declining enrolment suggests the need for urgent reform to restore profitability.
Lib-Dem Councillor Mark Merryweather, the portfolio holder for finance, assets and property, said the budget effectively set out how the council will deliver its services over the next four financial years.
"We have worked incredibly hard to secure a balanced budget not just for the year ahead but for the coming two years,” he said.
“This is truly an extraordinary accomplishment of our officers, councillors and partners, I'm not aware of any other councils demonstrating such a strong resilience."
He said Waverley had consistently demonstrated strong financial management, citing the fact that just 20 percent of local authorities nationally that have published audited accounts to date.
This means that the council's financial health has been scrutinised by an independent auditor and the results are shared with the public for transparency and accountability.
Cllr Merryweather added: "But what I'm even more pleased about is that we can continue supporting residents who are struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis via the Local Council Tax, discretionary support schemes and other services, despite our finances being under intense pressure."
The council has also been able to increase the Thriving Commissioning Fund budget by 10 percent (£72,000) in 2025/26 which supports not-for-profit organisations delivering services or activities for people in Waverley with higher needs or vulnerabilities.
At last night's meeting, the Council set a revenue budget requirement of £17.45 million for 2025/26, which includes service budget savings of £1.6 million and additional fees and charges income of £700,000.
Cllr Paul Follows, Leader of Waverley Borough Council, said: "One of our key priorities is a more resilient and well-managed council, and this demands innovative ideas, which is why we for example have consulted higher band council taxpayers on voluntary extra contributions."
The consultation has indicated that the proposal would generate significant additional revenue that could fund local projects that benefit vulnerable people and enhance the quality of life across Waverley.
"I can't wait to take this initiative forward. As we move towards local government reorganisation in Surrey, our vital work supporting residents will continue - services will be delivered and innovative ideas developed, and we will still be here for those who need us," added Cllr Follows.