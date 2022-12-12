A fun-filled family pantomime is back on the festive agenda in Byfleet, for the first time in three years.
The seasonal production had to be put on hold during the pandemic, but the Byfleet Players are getting ready to perform once again.
“It’s been almost three years since the curtain came down on the last pantomime, and we’re busy working behind the scenes to bring the magic of panto back to the village,” said director Sharon Harrison.
Sharon, whose directing credits include several Ripley pantomimes, said rehearsals were now in full swing for the production of Dick Whittington.
“We have a fantastic cast of familiar favourites, the talented Allegro Performers Academy and lots of new faces too,” she said.
And panto is coming home, in that the Players are changing venues and returning to St Mary’s C of E Primary School, which is where the Byfleet pantomime first began.
The Byfleet Players were founded in 1955, and have presented many shows at the Byfleet Village Hall, as well as taking part in the Woking Drama Festival.
Famous faces who have trod the boards as part of the Players’ productions include Peter Davison.
“We have a brilliant cast and crew this year. Despite the challenges of staging the show at a new venue, everyone is working hard and pulling together to ensure it’s a success,” added Sharon.
“We are really looking forward to entertaining the people of Byfleet... Oh yes, we are!”
Dick Whittington will be coming to Byfleet from Thursday to Saturday 12-14 January 2023.
Tickets are available at www.thebyfleetplayers.co.uk.