Families, colleagues and pets from Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham were delighted to show their support for the British Heart Foundation as they gathered for a sponsored walk.
Inspired by Heart Month, which ran throughout February, groups from the nursery on Pennypot Lane, rated “outstanding” by Ofsted, met at Virginia Water lake on the edge of Windsor Great Park.
They completed a three-mile trail, raising £590, which will help fund life-saving research and support.
After sending the invitation out to parents, Pennypot colleagues learnt that the date of the event coincided with the special “Heart Birthday” of one of their brave nursery children, Jack, who had his final surgery to fix his heart three years prior to the date of the walk.
Jack’s mum, Laura, said: “On February 18 2021, Jack had his second open heart surgery, a day we will forever remember as the day they were able to fix his heart.
“Jack was diagnosed with an AVSD [a heart defect] a couple of days after he was born; his first operation was when he was seven months old and his second one at nine months.
“It’s thanks to the incredible work of charities like the British Heart Foundation that this kind of surgery is even possible, and that Jack is the healthy, happy little boy he is today. We are delighted that they are Pennypot’s chosen charity this year and we look forward to helping support them.”
Pennypot charity representative, Aprille Goubert, added: “The walk was a fantastic opportunity to raise funds for an amazing charity and catch up with our lovely families outside of nursery.
“Watching the children run around and have so much fun with each other and their pets was a lovely reminder of the importance of coming together as a community to help others in need.
“We raised an incredible amount, and are so grateful for the generosity everyone has shown; knowing this is a cause so close to some of our nursery families makes the donation even more special.”
Pennypot has adopted the British Heart Foundation for a year-long fundraising and awareness drive.