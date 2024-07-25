A local house builder ensured that musicians were given a stage to showcase their talents at this year’s Ottershaw Village Fete.
Vistry Group made a donation of more than £1,000 to pay for the fete’s first ever live music stage. It allowed organisers to provide a 20ft by 12ft stage for band Weydown and solo singer Susan Kande. Who played at the event at Memorial Fields on Foxhills Road.
The fete featured craft stalls, free donkey rides, free face painting, a prize draw and food and drink stalls. Including a pooch parade where members of the public showed off their four-legged friends.
It raises funds for grants distributed to local groups and is organised by Ottershaw Community Partnership CIC. Last year’s contributions were camping equipment for the local Scouts, new equipment for the village cricket team and chairs and bell ropes for the Christ Church.
Fete committee lead Julie Last said: “We are very grateful to our local businesses for their support and sponsorship as this makes a huge difference to the free entertainment we are able to offer.
“This year Vistry agreed to sponsor the stage where our live performers wowed the audience. On behalf of the fete committee we would like to offer our thanks for the company’s generosity.”
Vistry South East sales and marketing director Ginny James added: “Ottershaw Village Fete is a fantastic local event for the community here and we were only too pleased to help the organising committee make it even better this year.”