A popular pub in Chobham continues to have problems with its landline due to an ongoing outage.
The Red Lion first reported the problem on social media on July 26 and apologised to customers for any inconvenience. However, in an update on August 6 the Muddy Award winner was advised that BT was still making repairs and that it wouldn’t be fixed until August 20.
The pub said: “Apologies as frustratingly our landline phone is still not working and you will just get an engaged tone!
“We’re doing our best to get a divert.”
Until BT resolves the issue, the pub can be contacted via email [email protected] or messaged via Facebook, instagram or mobile 07765898119. They will reply to you as soon as they can.
Eating in can still be booked online at: https://redlionchobham.com/. It is open Wednesday to Saturday 12pm to 11pm and Sundays from 12pm to 8pm.