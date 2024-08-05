Your councillors could be in line for a national award at this year’s Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Cllr Awards.
It is the only national ceremony that celebrates outstanding contributions of councillors across the UK. For the 15th year, the Awards will shine a light on the achievements of local elected representatives who have made a tangible impact in their communities.
Nominations are open to anyone – whether you’re a member of the public, a fellow councillor, or a council officer. Who wishes to acknowledge a councillor’s exceptional commitment to improving their community and achieving remarkable results.
LGIU Chief Executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “Often working tirelessly behind the scenes, elected members frequently go unnoticed, making the Cllr Awards essential in highlighting their invaluable work.
“We anticipate a wave of nominations this year and look forward to hearing the remarkable stories behind them. These awards are made possible through the generous support of founding partners, CCLA.”
There are five categories: Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Lifetime Legend. Nominations close on Friday, September 13 and shortlisted candidates will be announced in autumn.
Submitting a nomination is free and applicants must provide details about the nominated councillor. Outlining why they deserve recognition and how their initiatives have positively impacted the community.
Winners in England and Wales will be announced at the Guildhall in London on Wednesday, November 20. For more information and to submit your nomination, visit the official website.