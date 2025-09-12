It is the word that no Woking Street Angel, on duty, is allowed to use: the Q word (quiet) because usually the second someone says “it is quiet tonight” there is a major situation requiring all our energies and time.
However, over the last three to four years the overall atmosphere in Woking on Friday and Saturday nights between 10pm and 4am the following morning has changed and the temptation to use the Q word has become more prevalent.
On some evenings, no incidents of note have been reported at all; historically there was an incident large or small nearly every moment from one end of the shift to the other.
This is a nationwide phenomenon and has led to a lot of dialogue, speculation, and articles in national newspapers as to the reasons for this apparent change.
Amongst the reasons put forward are that post-Covid lifestyles have changed, including working from home on Fridays, although Thursday night is the new Friday night; the price of a pint of beer has gone up from £ 3.90 to £ 5.15, so that is a drain on the pocket; the overall cost of living concerns, safety and wellness priorities are driving a change in behaviour.
Generation Z (18 to 30-year-olds) are now said to be drinking less and/or socialising differently and spending less. A trip to the supermarket for beer to take home and arranging a home meet via the iPhone costs a lot less than a pub or club.
This includes not having to take a taxi home and the cabs in Woking are feeling the pinch as much as the pubs and clubs.
The net effect of all this is that the streets, clubs and pubs are a lot emptier than before. In the case of the clubs, they are closing earlier if the customers are not there because their costs in relation to staff employment have risen markedly as well as their beer and spirit purchasing costs.
So where does this leave the Angels when there is so much less “action” about?
After a lot of discussion we believe we are walking on the shoulders of the Woking Street Angels of the last 12 years or so, where so much good will has been built up that we are both accepted, welcomed and a powerful source of comfort to those in need; so however many or few incidents occur it is the effect and power of the logo on your sleeve and back that is important.
Let me give you two examples of our effect from the last 14 months when our presence has been so important. Every Angel can give you many examples but here are mine.
The first occurred at 3am on Saturday, 11 May 2024 when we came across a young man in Chertsey Road whose femur – the thigh bone – was sticking out at 90 degrees to the usual direction.
He was in absolute agony; his screams and whimpers echoed around the quiet street. The ambulance arrived at 6.30am, during which time we Angels gave him as much help and comfort as we could – precious little but we tried.
The marvellous paramedics helped him away, to our relief, as we were exhausted by the trauma; my last act was to redirect the delivery lorries from the blocked street.
But there is a follow up: on Saturday, 5 July this year a young man approached the Angels on duty to thank them profusely for the help and comfort that he had received a year before.
Apparently, he was walking with only a slight limp but confessed that with two pins and plates in his leg, getting up in the morning was a bit difficult. What a pleasure to get this feedback.
The second happened on 25 July.
At about 10.15 my team, Caroline, Cath and myself, came across two ladies, circa 60-plus, in their car by the bus station.
The car battery had failed completely, which we could not repair, and the RAC were expected within three to four hours.
They felt and were helpless in a strange town, but we were able to direct them to food and toilets while they waited. More importantly we returned to them every 45 minutes to check that they were OK and if they needed anything we could provide.
They were so grateful for our friendly faces as they waited and waited. On our last visit, about 2.40am, they did say that rescue was due within 20 minutes. But then one asked: “Why do you do this, coming out for hours to walk the streets of Woking”?
This is a question all Street Angels are frequently asked, so this time I took a deep breath and said: “Well possibly, the best known parable in the Bible is that of the Good Samaritan and I feel that by being a Street Angel I am trying to live up to this commandment – love thy neighbour.”
I think at that moment there was a slightly stunned silence, but I was so pleased to be able to answer the question in this way. Ten minutes later the rescue man arrived and got them going whilst we had provided them with solace for over four hours.
These simple examples from both ends of the emergency spectrum give the clues to the Street Angels work and underline that the more things change the more they stay the same.
Another of the most common questions we are asked is “Do you feel safe in the town late at night?”
I’ve never heard an Angel say that they have felt threatened or intimidated. In fact, according to Surrey Police, during the hours that Street Angels are on duty, violent crime in the town centre has decreased by well over 65 per cent.
We welcome Angels from all faiths and backgrounds. You will receive training that covers topics such as roles and responsibilities, personal safety, drugs and alcohol, safeguarding and relating effectively.
So if this thought inspires you to take up the mission of the Street Angels in 2025 then go to [email protected] and we can arrange a taster night for you to emulate the Good Samaritan on your mission for 2025 and beyond.
We no longer receive funding from Woking Borough Council or Surrey County Council so fundraising has never been more important than right now.
We have a fundraising dinner and dance on Saturday, 11 October 2025 from 6pm to 1145pm at The Garden Suite, Gorse Hill Hotel, Hook Heath Road, Woking, with a silent auction and tombola.
Full details are available on our website, https://www.wokingstreetangels.org.uk/
