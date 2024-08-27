The Crown and Anchor pub in Old Woking was “Rockin’ on the River” on bank holiday Sunday when it hosted a music festival in aid of the veterans’ charity Quick Response Memorial Woodland (QRMW).
Hosted by manager Callum Welsh and his Crown and Anchor team, more than 250 fans attended the family friendly event to help raise £2,121 for QRMW to assist veterans down on their luck.
Four bands and three solo artists gave up their Sunday to perform free of charge in aid of the charity, with JC Aaron top of the bill with his Elvis tribute set.
The festival was organised by the charity’s trustee Stewart Hornblow, who also played with his band, The Gone Country Party Band.
Also performing were bands Key of Jay, One for the Road and Shades, alongside solo artists Colin Griffin, who way back performed with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Harry Nicol and JC Aaron.
“We would like to thank everyone who supported us and made the event a great success,” said charity secretary Debbie Hornblow.
“We don’t have a sponsor and rely on holding events like Rockin’ on the River to raise funds to help a veteran in need, and quickly, hence Quick Response Memorial Woodland.
“The charity has a tremendous asset in The Memorial Woodland, in Holmbury St Mary, which was created by veterans for veterans and officially opened in 2014. The woodland is a popular meeting place for veterans and many find its therapeutic qualities enormously helpful.
“We currently have 75 memorials within the woodland where families of veterans plant a tree in honour of their loved one.
“We were also proud to be chosen by landlady Danielle Meenagh of The Saddlers Arms in Send Marsh to be the recipient of funds raised at their yearly Music in the Marsh event in July. That raised £1,200.”