In an eight-and-a-half minute call from Pakistan at 2.47am on 10 August, which led to the discovery of Sara’s body at the home address in Hammond Road, Horsell, Urfan Sharif told a police operator, "I killed my daughter...I beat her up, it wasn't my intention to kill her, I beat her up too much...she was naughty over the last three four weeks...I was giving her punishment...to sort her out...I'm a cruel father."