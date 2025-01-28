Victoria Way will be closed “for weeks” as the seemingly endless problems with the exterior cladding on the Hilton hotel continue to take their toll.
The road, a vital thoroughfare through the town, had been reopened for only 11 days when it was shut again on Sunday after a loose panel was identified.
It had previously been closed for more than a month when high winds caused by Storm Darragh dislodged panels on the lower levels of the hotel in December.
A spokesperson for Sir Robert McAlpine (SRM), the design and build contractor for Victoria Square Woking Ltd, said: “In the aftermath of Storm Herminia on Sunday, which followed immediately after Storm Eowyn on Friday, one cladding panel was found to be loose on the western elevation of the hotel building.
"To ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians, Victoria Way will need to remain closed until the exterior panel is fixed and further checks have been completed to a number of panels across the building. This will be carried out as soon as the wind speeds are within the safe working limits.
"It is not possible to confirm how long we will require Victoria Way to be closed, but it is anticipated to be a number of weeks.
"We apologise for the disruption that the closure of Victoria Way is causing. The hotel and the rest of Victoria Place remain open for business as usual during this period.”
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, the leader of Woking Borough Council, added: “Whilst the closure of Victoria Way is extremely disruptive and frustrating, safety is everyone’s number one priority.
“I’m very angry that another panel has failed on the hotel building despite assurances from SRM earlier this month that the panels were now safe and secure.
“A course of action has been identified to put things right and the council and Victoria Square Woking Ltd are urging SRM to progress this as quickly as possible.
“In the meantime, I am committed to keeping you updated and pushing for a permanent resolution so we are not in this situation every time there is an extreme weather event.”
Woking MP Will Forster fired off his latest letter to Neil Martin, chief executive at Sir Robert McAlpine, expressing his "deep anger, disappointment and frustration regarding the repeated issues with the cladding" urging Mr Martin "and the rest of the board to take full responsibility for this situation".