IT was grand day when Woking finally got its open-air swimming pool in June 1935.
It was a time when many towns and cities throughout Britain, on the coast and inland, were building outdoor pools, often called lidos. It took Woking several years to agree on its plans.
The chairman of the council’s recreation grounds and baths committee, Conrad Samuel, had had reservations about an open-air swimming pool on the site of the Constitution Hill Recreation Ground and letters of protest were sent to the council. However, despite some setbacks, plans were eventually passed and in November 1934 work began with a ceremonial turning of the first sod of earth.
In its edition of 31 May 1935, the News & Mail reported there would be a grand opening ceremony the following Wednesday at 3pm, followed by a gala display of swimming and diving. At 6.15pm the pool would be “thrown open to the public at a charge of 6d for adults and 3d for children under 14 years of age”.
The report added: “The swimming pool, which has been constructed at a cost of approximately £22,000 [about £1.1 million today], will form an important and useful addition to Woking’s amenities. There is still a good deal to be done before the scheme is in a state of completion, but work is proceeding at full speed to have the pool ready for the opening ceremony.
“The workmen have been especially busy this week finishing the concreting of the interior and the paved way which surrounds the pool. Excellent progress has also been made with the laying down of the car park and the new roadway from the Kingfield Road, which has involved an erection of a new bridge over the Hoe Stream.
“The bath is of impressive and shapely dimensions, being 165ft in length by 70ft, and by 90ft at the greatest width in the centre, and the whole scheme is set amid picturesque surroundings.”
The opening ceremony took place on 5 June with the Duke of Sutherland, who lived at Sutton Place, performing the honours and who congratulated the town on its commitment to promoting swimming.
As the Duke spoke, a water cascade was set into operation for the first time, the Union Jack was hoisted and the assembly sang the first verse of the National Anthem.
Conrad Samuel boldly took the first plunge into the water “swimming from the deep end to the other side”, according to the report in the News & Mail on 7 June.
The report noted that 2,000 people were in attendance and “witnessed an impressive display of swimming and diving by experts”. Among those was Edward Temme, who was the first man to swim the English Channel in both directions.
There was also a lifesaving demonstration by members of the Surrey Ladies Swimming Club, the Duke of Sutherland presented souvenir medals to all the swimmers and tea was served in a marquee.
Further details reported about the pool included: “A high diving stage at one end and a water slide at the other. Generous space is allocated for sunbathing, grass terraces slope down to a nearby stream.
“Opposite the main entrance stands a circular formation of dressing-room buildings, offering 50 dressing boxes and 300 lockers for each gender. Separately a café occupies the eastern end of the premises. From here, refreshments can be served to bathers on a lawn overlooking the pool, while visitors in other parts of the recreation ground can also enjoy service from the café’s terrace just outside the pool enclosure.
“The western end houses the filtration facility, designed in harmony with the café’s architectural lines. The entire scheme is aseptically pleasing, featuring picturesque colours of green, buff and brown, with red lettering highlighting various sections of the buildings.
Many readers will surely remember the open-air pool, which was closed in 1984 and was replaced by the indoor Pool in the Park.