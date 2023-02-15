Sister Act is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from February 20 to 25.
Television and musical theatre star Sandra Marvin will play Deloris Van Cartier in the UK and Ireland tour, alongside Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior, Clive Rowe as Eddie Southern and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert.
The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson.
Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.
Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
Having played Jessie Grant in Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play Becky, before reprising the role in 2021 and 2022 for the UK tour of the production.
Her many other West End theatre credits include A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, Miss Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.
Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. She has been seen on screen in Night and Day, Strictly Come Dancing and Channel 4’s Celebrity Coach Trip.
Lesley’s theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End’s Victoria Palace and also on national tour, and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein. Her other touring credits include Calendar Girls and Hot Flush!
Clive Rowe won the Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Guys and Dolls at The National Theatre and was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance in Carousel, also at The National Theatre.
At 2009’s Oliviers, he was nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre award for Mother Goose at Hackney Empire. His many West End and touring credits include Ladykillers at the Gielgud Theatre, Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre, Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse, the UK tour of The Wind in The Willows and Me and My Girl at Chichester Festival Theatre.
Lizzie Bea is currently starring as Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace. She recently received critical and audience acclaim for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum.
Her other theatre credits include Abigail in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, and performing in the UK tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.
Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.
Sister Act features original music by Tony® and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Sister Act is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.
For tickets, priced from £25, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/