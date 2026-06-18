Co-op has welcomed customers back to its new-look New Haw branch after a major three-month makeover.
The store, on The Broadway, supports up to 17 local jobs and serves and supports the community between 7am-10pm daily.
Pupils, part of the school council at New Haw Community School, were invited to the grand opening, as well as have an exclusive tour of the new shop.
The children represented the school impeccably and were invited to cut the ribbon.
The store has been transformed to include an extensive range and choice of fresh and chilled products; an in-store bakery and Costa Coffee Express sit alongside, among other items, Fairtrade products, ready meals and meal ideas, pizzas, beers and wines, and everyday essentials.
Marco Pereira, Co-op’s area manager, said: "We’re delighted to invest in New Haw, and to have the opportunity to transform the store with a fresh new look and layout.
“The whole team is focused on being part of local community life and the investment to both front and back of shop is all designed to enhance the shopping experience.
“Co-op is committed to backing high streets and communities and we have worked to ensure the store is a hub locally. We have a focus on offering quality products, value and choice that can be enjoyed by everyone.
“We are enjoying welcoming our members and customers back into their new-look Co-op - we’re here to serve and support the community, conveniently.”
New refrigeration supports Co-op’s carbon and energy reduction ambitions, while soft plastic recycling is available in store - making it easier for shoppers to return and recycle materials that are often not universally accepted via household kerbside recycling, such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.
Information about the benefits of Co-op membership is available at coop.co.uk/membership
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