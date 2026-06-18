The Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) team gathered in a busy Carey Street, near the Royal Courts of Justice, as they prepared to start the annual London Legal Walk.
The 12-strong team included the organisation’s new chief officer, Ruhamah Sonson, but unfortunately not Cllr Amanda Boote, the recent Mayor of Woking who had nominated CAW as her mayoral charity only to be struck down with a heavy cold on the day.
Since 2005, the walk has been bringing together the legal community to support free legal advice charities. During this time, more than 170,000 walkers have taken part, raising over £12.5m.
The weather forecast was a little uncertain but, as it turned out, it was a bright and breezy afternoon, a welcome change from much hotter weather in previous years.
The team had chosen the Parks route: to start with, though, this meant busy pavements, dropping down to the river and then crossing Whitehall, near Downing Street, and Horse Guards Parade, before the welcoming trees and shade of St James’s Park.
The trickiest part of the walk, as always, was shortly to come, navigating the traffic around Hyde Park Corner.
The calm surroundings of Hyde Park were the halfway point, deserving of a short break and a welcome ice cream. The return route was back along the Mall and round Trafalgar Square, before arriving back in Carey Street, where a party for walkers was well underway.
“It was a great team effort for a great cause,” said William Annandale, chair of CAW.
“We have raised nearly £2,000 so far from the walk, which will help us continue to provide much-needed services to the Woking community, particularly the most vulnerable.
“Any further support would be hugely appreciated; our fundraising page is still open.”
To donate, please visit https://londonlegalsupporttrust.enthuse.com/pf/citizens-advice-woking-2026
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