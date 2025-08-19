A woman who lost more than seven stone while dieting with Slimming World is launching a new Slimming World group at Westfield in Woking on August 28.
Auriol took control of her weight at the end of 2021 when she was asked to be a bridesmaid at a close friend’s wedding in September 2022.
She said: “Weight has been a lifelong struggle for me, one that began in my early teens.
“For years I felt trapped in a body that didn’t reflect how I wanted to feel inside. My confidence was low and I often found myself withdrawing from social situations, hiding away from the world.”
Losing weight is a new year resolution chosen by many people, but one that is hard to stick with. Auriol was determined not to give up on it.
She said: “On New Year’s Day 2022, I weighed 18st 9.5lb. After a month of attempting weight loss alone, I recognised I needed support and joined Slimming World, stepping on the scales at 18st 0.5lb.
“But my journey was about far more than just numbers on a scale. Alongside my commitment to weight loss, I faced profound personal challenges.
“After five years of infertility, I suffered the heartbreak of losing two pregnancies. Then in 2023 I experienced the devastating loss of my mum.”
But Auriol showed remarkable resilience to carry on through her grief.
She said: “I channelled my pain into determination and refused to let these setbacks define me. Today I have lost more than seven stone and now weigh 10st 8.5lb - a transformation that symbolises far more than physical change. It represents healing, hope and rediscovered self-worth.”
Auriol is now a Slimming World consultant. She said: “I am passionate about helping others who face their own battles with weight, loss and self-confidence.”
For more information call Auriol on 07359 031355.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.