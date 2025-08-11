Woking mayor Cllr Amanda Boote visited Charrington Manor Care Home in West Byfleet.
Cllr Boote toured the Hobbs Close home and met residents. She said: “‘I thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Charrington Manor Care Home and was particularly impressed with how friendly and professional the staff all were.
“I had a super time talking to so many of the residents, all of whom seemed very happy with their home and with all the fantastic services and events.
“I thought that the gardens were stunning, and it was nice to see so many residents being involved with creating these via the on-site gardening club.”
Cllr Boote was impressed with how Charrington Manor supported those with dementia.
She heard how the team recreated a family wedding in Italy for a resident, letting her feel part of the big day.
Home manager Simona Varga-Pali said: “We helped the resident join virtually and went the extra mile by decorating the cinema room as a wedding venue and matching the wedding menu, even the cake, to recreate the experience.
“It was our creative way to make sure a resident didn’t miss out on an important family moment.”
The mayor asked resident representative Jean Gable if she could assist a local resident with a knitting project. Jean, who knits baby hats and blankets for a neonatal ward, said she would love to help.
The 91-year-old former Women’s Institute secretary said: “It was wonderful to sit down with the mayor and to talk about what makes a community tick, especially talking about the Women’s Institute.
“Our community is very important to us at Charrington Manor, and knitting is a way of reaching out and supporting others.”
Simona added: “It was a warm, uplifting afternoon, and we’re grateful for the mayor’s kind words and time. We’re looking forward to welcoming her back for our garden party in September.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.