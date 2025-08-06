Bookworms and gardeners will be going in for the kill next week as one of the region’s most visited gardens is hosting a blooming great tie-in.
There will be murder amongst the marigolds at Wisley as Netflix has joined forces with the Royal Horticultural Society to launch the Thursday Murder Club in Bloom.
The pair have come together to mark the arrival of the Netflix Originals film adaptation of the much-loved book series penned by Richard Osmond.
It promises to be as big as the author’s physical stature with Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie starring and Chris Columbus directing.
Wisley is one of five RHS gardens taking part in the tie-in with visitors told to expect giant floral billboards, themed scavenger hunts and a tearoom takeover.
A week of bloody good fun begins next Friday (August 22) with fans of the books being able to immerse themselves in a “heady combination of homicide and horticulture” all in the name of cosy crime fun.
Visitors can dive into the beloved The Thursday Murder Club phenomenon with an immersive experience,” said a spokesperson for Netflix and the RHS.
“They'll enjoy exclusive activities, clues, and prizes; from interacting with film billboards meticulously brought to life in flowers, to channel their inner sleuths in scavenger hunts for themed prizes.
“For those with a taste for something truly killer, visitors to RHS Wisley can even indulge in a murderously good afternoon tea at Joyce's Tearoom.
“Named in honour of the character played by Celia Imrie in the film, the menu is packed with delightful nods to the gang, from Elizabeth's Earl Grey (with a twist) to Ibrahim's Calming Chamomile.”
Entry to the trail is included in the RHS Wisley ticket price, visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens for more details.
