The RHS Wisley Flower Show returns on 2-7 September 2025 and promises vibrant displays, expert advice and tempting shopping opportunities at every turn.
This year’s show will welcome more than 40 specialist nurseries showcasing quality plants for sale, including carnivorous plants, edible shrubs and bonsai trees. Joining them will be 20 trade stands with gardening products, such as tools, pots and art available to purchase.
The National Dahlia Society show is an integral part of the RHS Wisley Flower Show, with over 100 competition classes of dahlia cultivars providing a sea of colour in the marquee.
On the final three days of the show (5-7 September), the “Celebration of Dahlias” transforms the marquee with displays from growers and floral artists who will share imaginative displays and advice.
On 6-7 September guests can enter the Visitors’ Dahlia Competition by bringing dahlia stems to the National Dahlia Society Marquee before 1pm.
For even more eye-catching displays visitors can head to Wilson’s Wood to see floral art designs by the Surrey Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies. This year’s theme is Wish You Were Here, celebrating countries from around the world. Visitors can vote for their favourite design.
RHS Hilltop will host a packed programme of talks on insightful topics such as sustainable gardening, seasonal flowers and topiary care.
The free shuttle bus service between RHS Garden Wisley and Woking railway station returns, and the new hourly public buses continue to run from Woking and Guildford seven days a week, and from Kingston Monday to Saturday.
Admission to the RHS Wisley Flower Show is free for RHS Members and normal garden admission applies to non-members. For the best non-member ticket price, visitors should buy online in advance.
The RHS Wisley Flower Show is open from 9.30am –6pm Tuesday to Friday, 9am – 6pm on Saturday and 9am – 5pm on Sunday.
