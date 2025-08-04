A Woking care home will be turning back the clock to the 1960s next week.
On Tuesday, 12 August Bernard Sunley, the residential, nursing and dementia care home on College Road, Maybury run by charity Friends of the Elderly, will be hosting a free community Flower Power Hippy Party to celebrate the charity’s 120th anniversary.
“As part of our commitment to keep those we care for active and engaged with their local community, we wanted to host something extra special for residents to celebrate this milestone anniversary,” said Andy Cumper, Bernard Sunley’s registered manager.
“The residents thoroughly enjoy all our community events and adore all genres of music and entertainment,” added Monika Ahmed, one of the activity coordinators at the care home.
“The 1960s often come up as a topic in our reminiscing sessions as so much went on during the decade – Apollo 11 and the Moon landing, flower power and hippies, The Beatles, mini skirts, the first James Bond film Dr. No – the list is endless – so we thought that a fun, Swinging Sixties Flower Power Hippy Party would be perfect.”
Andy continued: “Between 11am and 4pm on 12 August, Bernard Sunley will take residents, their families, friends and visitors from our local community through a time tunnel to the 60s.
“Between 11am and noon the interactive history corner will take in the many events which took place throughout the 60s. From 2pm to 4pm the Flower Power Hippy Party will get under way.”
Alongside delicious 1960s-themed refreshments, the party will have entertainment courtesy of singer Christine Wright.
“The residents are also planning their 60s outfits,” said activities coordinator Ewelina Wagner. “The care team will be decked out in 1960s attire and are getting lots of tips on the 60s styles from the residents.”
