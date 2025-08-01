Sheerwater-based water treatment manufacturer Fernox has hosted its annual charity golf day since 2010 and in that time it has raised more than £100,000 for a range of worthy causes.
This year, the event once again proved a great success, raising over £11,000 in aid of Shooting Star Children’s Hospice boosted by a generous donation from the ESI Foundation.
Beat the pro, longest drive and nearest the pin contests encouraged healthy competition between the Fernox team, suppliers, and valued customers who made up the 15 teams taking part.
Prizes were handed out to the “best team” and “best player”, won by Baileys and Lou Kearney from Navien respectively.
Shooting Star Hospice provides vital care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, providing essential support to children and their families during incredibly difficult times.
Their services are free of charge, so rely on the support of corporate sponsors like Fernox to continue delivering crucial care.
“We are thrilled to support a local charity that does such important work for the community,” said Mike Skivington, Fernox sales director for the UK and Ireland.
“At Fernox, we are committed to building long-term partnerships that strengthen the communities we serve. Supporting this initiative aligns with our values and reinforces our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference, both within our industry and beyond.”
Donna Jones, corporate relationships manager, said: “On behalf of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices I would like to extend our sincere thanks for the continued support we receive from Fernox and everyone who takes part in their annual golf day.
“We care for over 1,000 families across southwest and northwest London and Surrey. Thanks to support from organisations like Fernox we’re able to provide bespoke support 365 days a year to the whole family.”
For more information visit www.fernox.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.