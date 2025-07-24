The dockyard is no ordinary museum, it’s an insight into British maritime history where young visitors can clamber aboard warships, explore the past, and let their imaginations set sail.
Our trip began at the Mary Rose Museum, where the huge wreck of Henry VIII’s flagship takes centre stage in a dramatic, low-lit space that feels more like theatre than exhibition.
The Mary Rose was one of Henry VIII’s most formidable warships, built to defend England during a time of rising European naval power.
She served proudly for over 30 years before sinking in full view of King Henry during a battle with the French in 1545, just off the coast of Portsmouth. More than 500 crew were lost with her, and for centuries, the wreck remained hidden beneath the Solent’s silt and seas.
After being rediscovered by a team of divers in 1971, her recovery from the depths in 1982 was a landmark moment in maritime history.
Watched live by millions on TV, the Mary Rose was carefully lifted from the seabed and brought ashore, along with thousands of remarkably preserved artefacts that offered a vivid glimpse into Tudor naval life.
She is now housed in a purpose-built museum at the dockyard, where the ship and its contents are displayed in a way that is both moving and immersive, offering insights for both history enthusiasts and younger visitors.
Children are drawn in by interactive displays, digital touchscreens, and the remarkably preserved artefacts—everything from combs to longbows. A skeleton of Hatch, the ship’s long-lost dog, remains a particular favourite among younger guests.
The dockyard is also home to HMS Victory, Nelson’s formidable flagship at Trafalgar. Children can explore its decks and duck through timber-framed passageways, discovering the cramped, smoky world of an 18th-century sailor.
The ship is richly evocative, and the dedicated children's audio guide brings the drama of naval battle vividly to life.
In contrast HMS Warrior, Britain’s first ironclad warship, offers space to roam and a glimpse into Victorian innovation.
Costumed interpreters engage young minds with tales of steam engines and daily life at sea, and there are plenty of hands-on activities to keep restless hands busy.
There are several spots to stop for refreshments, and the nearby maritime museums offer a variety of exhibits. A short waterbus ride adds a touch of adventure for tired legs.
Easily reached from across Surrey and Hampshire, the Dockyard offers a full and rewarding day out.
Rich in atmosphere and tailored to younger audiences, it turns naval history into something thrilling and tangible.
For curious children, and their equally curious parents, it’s a voyage worth taking.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard offers a remarkable collection of attractions, from Tudor warships and Victorian ironclads to submarines and hands-on museums, making it one of Hampshire’s most engaging and educational family destinations.
