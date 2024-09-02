Brooklands College, with three Surrey campuses in Weybridge and Ashford, has announced a new name and look to mark an exciting new chapter for the further education college. Founded in 1951 as Brooklands Technical College, the college will return to its original name, emphasising its focus on the provision of technical skills needed by both young people and adults in the world of work.
The timing of the change also marks the recent Good grading by Ofsted and the start of the long-awaited multimillion redevelopment of the college’s Weybridge site, a project that will transform the campus into a purpose-built, secure and attractive learning environment with upgraded teaching spaces and industry-level facilities over the next two years.
To mark this significant moment in the college’s history, a bright new visual identity has been revealed. The striking look seeks to highlight the college’s unique culture, values and the community it serves.
The new identity emphasises the collaborative and inclusive culture for which Brooklands Technical College is renowned. CEO and principal of Brooklands Technical College, Christine Ricketts, said: “I’m delighted to reveal our new name and look to mark such a significant moment in the college’s history. “The need for high-quality technical skills has never been greater and Brooklands Technical College is perfectly placed to support young people and adults from across the region to gain these vital skills.”
The college offers full and part-time education and training across a broad range of subjects and course levels for young people and adults, including apprenticeships, and is renowned for its work across a number of subject areas, including engineering, construction, the digital industries and specialist support to students with special educational needs or disabilities.
Brooklands Technical College is still enrolling students for the new academic year. For details of courses available and how to enrol see www.brooklands.ac.uk