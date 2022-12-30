FOOD hygiene inspectors have been out across the borough.
Any business that prepares food for the public must be inspected, and is then given a rating out of five.
Those that receive a five achieve the top possible grade. At the other end of the scale, businesses that receive a zero fail the inspection and need to make improvements.
The Fox & Flowerpot pub at the Goldsworth Park Centre received a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
21 Way Burger, a takeaway at 21 Broadway in Knaphill, was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 8.
The bar at Woking Football Club, within the ground at Kingfield, received a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. It was given the score after assessment on October 29, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.
It means that of Woking's 83 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. And that of Woking's 54 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.