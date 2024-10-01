A fleet of 34 new, cleaner and greener buses will take to Surrey’s roads this month.
Surrey County Council is investing more than £16 million to accelerate the introduction of zero emission buses. The fully accessible vehicles operate using green hydrogen and have a range of up to 600 miles.
They offer a smooth, quiet ride with free Wi-Fi, charging points and social seating on board.
Cllr Matt Furniss said: “I am delighted that we have purchased these zero emission buses in partnership with Metrobus, as part of our ongoing commitment to provide sustainable travel options for residents and cleaner air for everyone. This is great news for Surrey residents and for everyone else travelling in and out of our county.”
Over the coming weeks, 23 single decker buses will be delivered for service and 11 double decker hydrogen fuel cell buses are expected over the winter months.