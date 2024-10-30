A new research study at Frimley Health aims to offer hope for people suffering with osteoarthritis (OA).
The RAMBOH-1 research trial could prove a big step towards developing a new disease-modifying drug to treat OA, preventing chronic pain and enabling people to live well with the condition.
It is estimated that more than 40 per cent of individuals will develop OA during their lifetime. Hand osteoarthritis is a common form of the debilitating condition and it particularly affects women, especially around the time of menopause.
The base of the thumb joint is often affected, leading to pain, stiffness and swelling. Causing difficulty with activities such as writing, opening jars or turning keys.
There is currently no medication that can slow the progression of OA, but genetic studies at Oxford University have suggested a drug called talarozole could reduce inflammation in an affected joint.
“It was found in pre-clinical trials that this drug boosts retinoic acid levels in arthritic cartilage, and that may be able to prevent or even reverse arthritis,” said Matthew Gardiner, consultant plastic and hand surgeon, and Frimley Health’s associate medical director for research.
“I’m really pleased that we’re bringing this study to Frimley Health. It’s an experimental medicine study that is investigating how the drug affects joint tissues. We might go on to have a clinical trial to see if it is able to treat patients.”
Current treatment options for hand OA include pain relief such as anti-inflammatory gels, steroid injections, or surgery.
For the research trial, patients having the surgical procedure will take a short course of medication before their operation, allowing testing to see if talarozole increases retinoic acid levels and reduces inflammation in the base of the thumb joint.
If the drug is proven to be effective it could provide a new care option.