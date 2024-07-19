Woking Football Club owner Drew Volpe has revealed he is willing to sell the club for £1.
Volpe has been open about his search for new investors, and believes the club has huge potential.
“There is so much potential,” said Volpe. “There is the proximity to London and it's a great demographic. When I'm pitching the team to investor groups they're going to be paying £1 to buy the club. It's a hard thing to try to pitch because you have to find someone that is passionate and who wants to do it for the right reason.
“I'm anxious, but I'm excited. I really think that people are going to be happy with what happens next. I think having the big budget teams out the league, it's going to be wide open this year. Hopefully we can get the investors on soon so we can spend more money, but we have a good core. It should be fun.”