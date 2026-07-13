The UK's largest annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will celebrate its 60th anniversary later this month.
However, organisers say the milestone comes at a time of growing division and concerns about Islamophobia.
Jalsa Salana UK, which takes place at Oaklands Farm in East Worldham, near Alton, from July 24 to 26, is expected to be the biggest yet, with more than 55,000 people set to attend.
The first UK Jalsa Salana was held on August 29 and 30, 1964, at the Fazl Mosque in Wandsworth, attended by around 400 worshippers. Six decades later, it has grown into the country's largest annual Islamic convention.
More than 7,000 volunteers are preparing the 200-acre site to welcome visitors from more than 100 countries.
The wider Jalsa Salana tradition was established in 1891 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, in Qadian, India.
Throughout the three-day event, worshippers will attend congregational prayers, listen to addresses by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, and share communal meals. Religious scholars, civic leaders and international guests are also expected to speak.
Organisers say the gathering is centred on worship, learning and service, reflecting the community's motto: "Love for All, Hatred for None."
Mahmood Rafiq, head of external relations for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said: "Preparation for this year's Jalsa began as soon as last year's event finished, and everything has gone well so far.
"We have invested heavily in traffic management and drainage over the last few years to help mitigate the impact of the 55,000 people we are expecting this year.
"Not only are we expecting members of our community from across the world, but also neighbours, local councillors, MPs and journalists from across the region.
"This is an important time as we live in a divided world and have seen a rise in Islamophobia. We welcome people from around the world, as well as our neighbours, to learn about our faith and the projects we undertake through our exhibitions.
"Many people come to Jalsa for the first time expecting to find negative things. However, they leave having seen how welcoming and hospitable we are, and many want to return."
President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, Rafiq Hayat, said: "Sixty years on, this convention remains a beacon of Islamic values, of peace, mutual respect and unwavering hope.
"As the world fractures along political lines, we condemn all acts of violence and call on world leaders to rise above tribalism and work for lasting peace.
"For our community, peace is not a slogan; it is a service, lived daily through sacrifice and sincerity."
Funded entirely through donations, the event is organised by thousands of volunteers who oversee everything from transport and catering to medical services, accommodation and security.
Temporary infrastructure, including marquees, dining facilities and camping areas, is erected each year to accommodate the large number of visitors.
Jalsa Salana, meaning "Annual Gathering" in Urdu, has become one of the largest annual events in East Hampshire.
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