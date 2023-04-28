AN acclaimed run of JM Barrie’s romantic comedy Quality Street is being revived and the show is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre.
The Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre co-production’s tour was cut short by the pandemic in 2020.
The regency farce that gave its name to one of the UK’s most-loved chocolate selections was a sensation when it was first staged in this country in 1902.
The lead is being played by Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her six years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.
A good helping of Yorkshire wit has been stirred into the new version for 2023. It was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street chocolates have been made since 1936, and wraps the action in their witty and outrageous observations.
Two of the cast are returning from the original run – Alicia McKenzie (Small Island, Bleak Expectations) as Mary Willoughby/Lotte and Louisa-May Parker (Coronation Street and Sitcom Stories at the Edinburgh Fringe) as Susan Throssel. Paula Lane is heroine Phoebe Throssel.
The rest of the cast features experienced actors who have played in the West End and in theatres across the country
Laurie Sansom, director of Quality Street and artistic Director and CEO of Northern Broadsides commented: “It was heart-breaking to have to abandon this production in 2020 when it was being enjoyed by so many.
“We are thrilled to be working with our wonderful partners at New Vic Theatre to bring it back to stages up and down the country with a fantastically playful company.
“They capture the wit and wisdom of JM Barrie’s delightfully comic creation, as well as the Halifax women who helped us make the original show. We can’t wait to get it back on the road.”
Theresa Heskins, artistic director of New Vic Theatre, added: “It is a real treat to be working with Northern Broadsides.
“We were eagerly anticipating the show in 2020 when it was cut short due to COVID, so we couldn’t be happier that we’re now collaborating in our workshops and rehearsal rooms once again on this delightful romantic comedy.”
Quality Street is at the Yvonne Arnaud in Guildford from Tuesday to Saturday 13-17 June.